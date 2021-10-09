FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 334,276 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

