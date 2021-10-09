First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 23,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,450% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.