First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. On average, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

