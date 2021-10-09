First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.18.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.35%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

