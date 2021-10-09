First City Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,631,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,479. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.