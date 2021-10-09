First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.92 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $246.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

