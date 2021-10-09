Financial Analysis: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Microvast and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.26%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Microvast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Summary

Microvast beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

