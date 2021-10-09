Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 5,799 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $60,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 171,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $3,816,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

