Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Down 0.6%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 10,458 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

