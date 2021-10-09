Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

