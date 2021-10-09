Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1,887.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.70% of Ferro worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

Ferro stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

