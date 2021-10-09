Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLY. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.