Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,435 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $66,275,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

