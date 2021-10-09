Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.
In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
