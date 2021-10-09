Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

