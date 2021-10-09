EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.03%.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.