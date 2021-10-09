Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of EVH opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.