Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Euronav by 269.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Euronav by 108.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

