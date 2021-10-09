Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

