Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 11,418 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $969,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.04. 37,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,781. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $166.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.