Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 246,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.