Ergoteles LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

