Ergoteles LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Holicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

