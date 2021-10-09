Ergoteles LLC Invests $261,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

