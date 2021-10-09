Ergoteles LLC Invests $252,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

