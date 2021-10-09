Ergoteles LLC Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Perficient by 57.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $6,458,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

