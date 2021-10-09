Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 17,713 VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VOXX International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 136,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

