Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

