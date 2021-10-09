Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of -114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

