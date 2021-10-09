Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $55,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $750.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $827.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

