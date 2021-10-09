Equalizer Price Up 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

