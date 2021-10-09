EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.
Shares of EOG stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
