EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

