Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 3,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Specifically, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

