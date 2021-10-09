Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,295 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $75,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

