Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $87,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after buying an additional 210,188 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

