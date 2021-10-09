Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $63.11 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Athene were worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.