Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,755 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $163,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 197,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 576,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

