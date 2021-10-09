Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 255 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Albemarle worth $99,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

