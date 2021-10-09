Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $295,216.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $597,068.75 and $295,216.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00351711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001888 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

