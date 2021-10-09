ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €11.90 ($14.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.67 and its 200 day moving average is €10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

