EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

