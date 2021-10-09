Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.71 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

