Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

