Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

