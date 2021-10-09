ELYSIA (EL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $622,097.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $622,097.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

