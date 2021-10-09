Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 972 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

