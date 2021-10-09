Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 751 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 33.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.