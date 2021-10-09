Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,057 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 299,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.