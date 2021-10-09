Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

