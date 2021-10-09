Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $172.02 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

