Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

